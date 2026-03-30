CBSE CTET February 2026 Result Out: Check Scorecards And Qualifying Status

CBSE CTET February 2026 Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 results on Monday. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET February 2026 exam was conducted on February 7 and February 8 in 140 cities across the country.

The exam was conducted in two papers. Paper 1 was for candidates wishing to teach classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 was for candidates wishing to teach classes 6 to 8.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.

Click on the CTET Result 2026 link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view your scorecard.

Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

CBSE will also provide digital marksheets and certificates via DigiLocker.

The CTET is a national-level eligibility exam conducted by CBSE to determine candidates' suitability for teaching positions in Classes 1 to 8. It is a mandatory qualification for recruitment in central government schools such as Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, as well as several other schools across the country.

The exam is held twice every year, typically in July or August and December or January, and plays a key role in maintaining a uniform standard of teaching quality across India.

There is no limit on CTET attempts, allowing candidates to improve scores or requalify anytime.