CBSE CTET 2023 Today: Check Exam Day Guidelines, Paper Timing, And Other Instructions

CBSE CTET 2023: The CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2023) today, August 20. The CTET examination will be conducted in two shifts- Shift 1 will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The paper will be of 2.5 hours and is scheduled to be held in Computer-based Test (CBT) mode. CTET 2023 paper one will be held for Class 1 to 5, while paper 2 for Class 6 to 8.

Reporting Time:

The applicants must arrive at the examination centre 120 minutes prior to the start of the exam, at 7:30 AM for Shift I and 12:30 PM for Shift II.

Candidates who will report after 9:30 AM for SHIFT-I and 2:30 PM for SHIFT-II will not be allowed to take the examination.

Documents To Carry

The important documents to carry at the exam centre are CTET admit card, CTET self-declaration form, government ID proofs- admit card, Aadhar card, VOTER ID, and other required documents as mentioned. The candidates should not forget to carry a hall ticket at the exam centre, as without the hall ticket, they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre.

Items That Are Not Allowed Inside The Exam Hall

Mobile phones, wrist watches, wallets, Bluetooth, handbags, Gold/artificial ornaments, goggles, earphones, microphones, Pager, Health bands etc, will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

Any stationery item like textual material (printed or written), bits of paper, Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen drives, Eraser, Calculator, LogTable, Electronic Pen/scanners, Cardboard etc, are also barred.

All calculation work is to be done only on the Rough Sheet provided at the Test Centre in the Examination Room/Hall.

CTET Admit Card 2023:

The candidates who have not downloaded CTET admit card, can download it from the official website- ctet.nic.in.

The CBSE said that the candidates appearing for the exams have been allotted cities based on the availability of the examination centres since the exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. They have also said that candidates have been given the city nearest to the district of their present address.