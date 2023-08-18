CTET Admit Card 2023 Released: Steps To Download

CTET 2023 will take place in two shifts.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) today. Candidates who have successfully submitted their examination fees can download their admit cards on the official website- ctet.nic.in.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in On the candidate activity section, click on the download admit card link A new tab will open Enter your login details including application number, security pin and date of birth Click on submit The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the details thoroughly Download the admit card and print a copy of the same for future reference

According to the official note published on the website a few days ago, the examination will be conducted on August 20 in OMR-based (offline) mode. Further, the examination will take place in two shifts. Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The CBSE that the candidates appearing for the exams have been allotted cities based on the availability of the examination centres since the exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode. They have also said that candidates have been given the city nearest to the district of their present address.

The official website mentions, "The Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi. Candidates are advised to refer only to authentic Text Books and syllabus suggested by NCTE for preparation in the area of education."