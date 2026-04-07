CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Marks Upload Window Opens On April 8 For West Asia Schools

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for uploading marks under its alternative assessment scheme for Class 12 students in West Asian countries, where board examinations were cancelled due to prevailing geopolitical circumstances.

In an official notification dated March 27, 2026, the board informed schools that an online platform will be made available to facilitate the uploading of students' marks. According to the official schedule, the portal will remain operational from April 8 to April 17, 2026. The link for uploading marks will be accessible through respective school logins.

CBSE has directed all affiliated schools in the affected regions to carefully review Notification-2 and strictly follow the instructions provided on the online system. The board emphasised that utmost caution must be exercised during the uploading process, as no requests for correction due to errors or incorrect entries will be entertained at any later stage.

Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj underscored the importance of adhering to the timeline, stating that timely completion of the process is essential for the declaration of results. Schools have been asked to ensure strict compliance with the schedule.

The alternative assessment scheme was introduced after CBSE cancelled all Class 12 examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, across several West Asian countries, including Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. The decision was taken in view of extraordinary circumstances impacting the feasibility of conducting examinations.

Under the revised policy, students' results will be computed based on a combination of internal assessments and performance in examinations conducted before February 28, wherever applicable.

For subjects where exams could not be held, schools are required to submit students' performance data from periodic assessments, including quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board exams.

CBSE reiterated that the assessment process must remain fair, unbiased, and transparent, ensuring that students are not disadvantaged despite the disruption.