CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam Tomorrow; Last Minute Preparation Tips Here

CBSE will conduct class 12 board exam for Physical Education paper tomorrow. Physical Education is a scoring subject and if prepared adequately a student can easily score 80-90 marks in Physical Education. Physical Education has 70 marks worth of theory component and 30 marks worth of practical component. It is very easy to score around 55-65 marks in Physical Education theory part.

While Physical Education is an easy paper, it is important that a student has devoted at least 2-3 days to this subject and has not neglected it altogether. With detailed preparation phase over, students can refer to the last minute preparation tips given below to polish their preparation for Physical Education.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Last Minute Preparation Tips

1. The first thing to do is read the important points given at the end of each chapter prescribed in your syllabus. This is recommended because the summary/important points at the end of a chapter contain the gist of a chapter.

2. Go through the sample paper released by CBSE and solve it today. Compare your answers with those provided by the board and mark the areas where you can improve.

3. Go over the important terms/definitions again. Repeat the exercise tomorrow morning a few hours before the exam.

4. Read different training methods given in textbook and summarise them in your own words.

5. While in exam hall, remember that all questions are compulsory, but you will be provided internal options. So read the questions carefully, stick to word limit and try to articulate your answers in points.

