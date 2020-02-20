CBSE Class 12 Painting Paper Analysis By Expert

CBSE Class 12 Painting exam was conducted today.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Painting exam today. According to an expert, the students found the paper easy to solve, though the pattern was new. Munni Devi, Head of Department, Art Department, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, said there was a good mix of objective and subjective type of questions and the application based questions were on the conventional lines. CBSE will conduct Psychology and Physical Education papers in the coming days.

"Though the pattern was new, the students found the paper easy to solve. It was based on the sample paper," Ms Devi said.

"There was a good mix of objective and subjective type of questions and the application based questions were on the conventional lines," she added.

"For the students who have covered the whole syllabus, it is a scoring paper because of the internal choices and the introduction of objective type of questions," Ms Devi said.

"Overall," she also said "it was a well-balanced paper and a good result is expected".

Yesterday, the Board, in a circular, asked the Centre Superintendents to allow private candidates to appear in the respective examination, even if their CBSE admit card has not been signed by the Principal.

However, the Board said the admit card must carry signatures of parent and candidate on the space provided for the same. The Board said these directions have been given in order to avoid undue hardship to private candidates who are going to appear in Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

The CBSE has started the Class 10 and Class 12 annual examinations this week and the examinations for main theory papers will be held from next week.

(With inputs from Munni Devi, Army Public School, Delhi Cantt)

Click here for more Education News

