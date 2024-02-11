CBSE Board 2024: Check Important Physics Questions From Previous Years' Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 boards will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be held from February 15 to March 13.

Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years in order to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the following link.

Students appearing in Class 12 Physics exam can check previous years' question paper and sample paper on the official website of the CBSE. Click here

Important Questions for Physics exam

Q1-Write the expression for the force F ⃗ acting on a particle of mass m and charge q moving with velocity v ⃗ in a magnetic field B ⃗. Under what conditions will it move in

(i) a circular path and

(ii) a helical path?

(b) Show that the kinetic energy of the particle moving in magnetic field remains constant.

Q2- Using Gauss' law, obtain the expression for the electric field due to uniformly charged spherical shell of radius R at a point outside the shell. Draw a graph showing the variation of electric field with r, for r > R and r < R.

Q3) Two charges of magnitudes –20C and +20C are located at points (a, 0) and (4a, 0), respectively. What is the electric flux due to these charges through a sphere of radius 3a with its centre at the origin?

Q4) Use Kirchhoff's rules to obtain conditions for the balance condition in a Wheatstone bridge.