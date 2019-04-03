CBSE Class 12 Multimedia Paper Of 'Average Difficulty' Level: Expert

CBSE Class 12 Multimedia and Web Technology paper was held today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has held the Multimedia and Web Technology paper today for the Class 12 students. According to an expert, CBSE Class 12 Multimedia and Web Technology paper was overall carried an average difficulty level. CBSE Class 12 examinations will be concluded on April 4 with Philosophy, Entrepreneurship, Human rights and gender studies, Theatre studies, and Library and information science papers.

"Today being the last paper, students were rather in a jubilant mood and were waiting for the exam to get over," said Sukesh Kumar Dahiya, PGT, Computer Science, Army Public School Delhi Cantt. He was referring to the students who have not registered for the exams scheduled tomorrow.

"Today's question paper was a well one balanced one with a right mix of questions for intelligent and average students," Mr Dahiya said.

He added that in the flash part, this year, there were more application based questions in the paper as compared to last year.

"Rest of the questions were based on previous year's board papers and were on the expected lines. Overall the paper was of average difficulty level and a little difficult as compared to last year," he commented.

CBSE had held Computer Science paper yesterday.

Meanwhile, after a fake notice mentioning re-exam of CBSE Class 12 Physics and Economics papers emerged on social media, the Board has yesterday clarified that the news is fake.

CBSE, the national board which is currently undertaking the annual examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students across India and abroad, has also asked all stakeholders and general public not to give any heed to the rumours like this and cooperate with the Board in the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

CBSE had organised Class 12 Physics paper on March 5 and Economics paper on March 27.

CBSE is expected to release the results of annual exams by first week of June.

