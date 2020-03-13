CBSE Concludes Class 12 Economics Exam; Experts Call Paper 'Moderate'

CBSE has concluded class 12 Economics exam

CBSE concluded the class 12 Economics paper today. The exam, as experts said, was moderately difficult. Some of the questions were tricky but overall the paper had enough questions for an average student to score good marks.

We spoke to Ms. Surinder Kaur Ms. Rimple Gupta, both teach Economics at Army Public School, Delhi Cantt., about the Economics question paper. They said that students would have found the question paper to be moderately difficult. However, the paper adhered to the exam pattern followed in the latest CBSE sample paper.

They said that most of the questions carrying one mark in section A were tricky and a student would have required thorough and conceptual knowledge to solve these questions. They said that one questions was repeated from last year.

In section B, one 6-marks' question was application-based and had an internal choice. Rest of the questions in this section was easy to attempt. Overall, the section was easy for those who had revised NCERT textbook thoroughly.

The next exam the board will hold is for Biology which will be held tomorrow.

The CBSE class 12 board examinations started on February 15 this year. Total 12,06,893 students registered for class 12 board exams this year. Out of these, 5,22,819 are girls, 6,84,068 are boys, and 6 students are transgender.

Meanwhile, the board is receiving many queries about postponement of exams in the face of coronavirus pandemic. The board has notified, in response to the queries, that exams will be held as per the schedule released earlier.

Click here for more Education News