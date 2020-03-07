CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Paper Concludes

Class class 12 exams will be held till March 30.

CBSE class 12 students appeared for Chemistry exam today. As per the data shared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) a total of 6,44,552 had registered for the Chemistry exam. The class 12 Chemistry exam was held at 4,774 centres nationwide. The Board also conducted class 10 Sanskrit exam today in which 2,74,433 candidates had registered.

In north east part of Delhi, where schools were ordered to remain closed till March 7, CBSE registered over 98% attendance in today's exams.

Class 12 students who have opted for Tourism paper will appear for the exam on March 12. Similarly, class 10 students will appear for Mathematics exam on March 12.

Class 10 exams will be held till March 20 and Class 12 exams will be held till March 30.

CBSE will conduct fresh exams for the students who have missed papers due to the violence in north east Delhi that happened in February.

The class 12 results are expected to be announced first, considering past years' record. The Board has also started conducting the exams early to expedite the result declaration process so that class 12 students do not face any inconvenience in undergraduate or higher education admission.

