CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam: Last Minute Revision Tips, Preparation Strategy

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam: Last Minute Revision Tips New Delhi: CBSE class 12 students will be appearing for their Chemistry exam paper tomorrow (On March 13, 2018). The board exams are known to cause nerves and anxiety among students. While the chance to study the subject from scratch is over, last minute revision is equally important. By now students are expected to have gone through and revised the entire Chemistry syllabus, so the day before the exam must be devoted to revising the finer points of the subject.





While it is obvious that students already know about the marks distribution for Chemistry, however it could be a good start to look at the marks distribution between the three branches of chemistry - Physical Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Organic Chemistry.





Marks allotted to Physical Chemistry is 23, to Inorganic Chemistry is 19 and to Organic Chemistry is 28. Each section is important and students must divide their time equally revising each of the sections.





Some points to remember while doing last minute revision: Go through all the formulas and chemical equations. Some of the important topics that should not be ignored are Molar mass determination, Raoult's law, packing fraction and Adsorption isotherm, etc. Solve at least one more sample paper before you sit for the exam. Do not forget to practice numericals. It is natural to feel nervous, but try to relax as you would be able to concentrate better if relaxed. Do not try to cram at the last moment and do not compare your own preparation with what others have done. For exam day, students are advised to read the question paper carefully and not miss out on any of the experiments.

As an added preparation tip, students should go through High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) type questions that were asked in last couple of years. This would spare the students any element of surprise. While the questions may not be repeated, it would help students understand the pattern of such questions.





