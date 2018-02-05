CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2018: Preparation Tips For Biology Exam By Expert Biology exam will be held on 27 March and given here are preparation tips from expert, that will help students fetch good marks; especially those who have a dream of pursuing medicines in future.

Last year, the CBSE class 12 biology exam had a 'good mix of direct questions.' 'Students who had followed the instructions and had studied, every line in the NCERT text book, would have found the paper is easy. Many questions are brain ticklers ensuring that students give a thought and understand before answering,' according to a senior teacher.



Rupali Saini, PGT, Biology has discussed about the mark scoring areas in Biology and has suggested a proper revision time table for class 12 students. 'Read NCERT book properly do not refer any new book in the last moment. Go through previous year question papers (5 to 10 years) solve them and track some important topics being asked many times in the papers,' she says. About diagrams, which were a total miss in last year's question paper, Rupal Saini emphasizes on drawing neat diagrams. A question might have a huge theoretical answer but this can be reduced to a simple explanative answer by drawing the necessary diagrams (case in point - DNA structure, Molecular biology, reproductive system etc.).

Giving details on the most difficult areas, she advises students to revise Genetics and Biotechnology thoroughly, as they are a little bit difficult for students. Chapters like Reproduction, Ecology and Human Welfare carry 14 marks each, therefore should not miss a even a minor detail; moreover these chapters carry tricky questions.

Students should be extra careful with one word answers: the questions are usually tough and a single word can either fetch you the full mark or you can lose one mark; there's no in between.

Students should answer as per the weightage of the question. 'Do not extend your answer too much in 1 markers and 2 markers questions. While answering 3 markers and 5 markers make sure to incorporate diagram if needed and write theory in points.'

The last 15 minutes of the exam must be utilized for revision. 'Open question paper along with answer sheet and check each and every answer and put tick mark on question paper to have clear idea that nothing is missed out.'

(With Inputs From Rupali Saini, PGT, Biology)



