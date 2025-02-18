CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2025 On March 25, Check 7 Key Questions From Sample Paper

CBSE Biology Exam 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 and 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year. The Class 10 exams began with English, while the Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship. The Biology exam for Class 12 is scheduled for March 25, 2025. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check sample papers.

Here are some important questions from the sample papers:

Explain the phases in embryonic development from the morula stage till the establishment of pregnancy in a human female.

The aeration tank of a sewage treatment plant is not functioning properly. Explain in detail the impact of this on the treatment of sewage and BOD of the effluent.

Give three reasons as to why the prokaryotes are not given any figures for their diversity by the ecologists.

Explain the role of Primary and Secondary Lymphoid organs with the help of suitable examples.

With the help of a flow chart illustrate how an infected animal cell can survive while viruses are being replicated or released.

Explain the process of hormonal regulation of spermatogenesis

A farmer grew 2 varieties of corn crop in field A and B. He grew normal corn crops in field A and GM corn crops in field B. He observed corn borers attacked only in field A. To control it, spores of Bt were sprayed in field A.

a.) Name the gene in the spores responsible for the control of this pest

b.) What effect will the spores of Bt have on the insect pest?

c.) How has field B developed resistance against this pest?