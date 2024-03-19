CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Class 12 Biology Paper To Begin At 10.30am

CBSE Board Exam 2024: This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are appearing.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is holding the Class 12 examination for Biology paper today. The paper will begin at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm.

This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the exams are being held at 877 centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15. Class 12 exams will be held until April 2 while Class 10 exams concluded on March 13.

Once the exam is over, analysis of CBSE Class 12 Biology paper by teachers and students' reactions will be shared here.

Here are the Live updates on CBSE Class 12 Biology paper:

Mar 19, 2024 09:51 (IST) CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Instructions For Exam Day

Arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the paper. Adhere to the school uniform policy and bring along your identity cards and admit cards. Familiarise yourself with the contents of the question paper before starting to answer. Pay attention to any instructions provided on the initial pages of the question paper or answer sheet. Verify that all pages of the question paper are accurately printed and devoid of any errors. Ensure that diagrams are neatly drawn and appropriately labeled whenever required. After completing your responses, review them thoroughly. Organise any additional sheets properly and attach them securely to the main booklet before submission.

Mar 19, 2024 09:47 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024: Biology Paper Structure

The paper consists of five sections with a total of 33 questions.

Section A: Contains 16 questions, each carrying one mark. Section B: Comprises five questions, each worth two marks. Section C: Includes seven questions, with each question valued at three marks. Section D: Features two case-based questions, each carrying four marks. Section E: Consists of three questions, each worth five marks.