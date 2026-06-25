CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Out Today? Check Details Here

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 this week on its official websites. Over 6.8 lakh students who appeared for the second board examinations held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, are awaiting the declaration of their scorecards.

While the board has not yet confirmed the official result date and time, the result link is likely to be activated soon at cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID to access and download their marksheets online.

Steps To Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to check and download the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026:

Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Enter the roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

Click on the submit button.

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Different Ways To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 through multiple platforms, including:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG App

SMS Service

In the Phase 1 examinations, CBSE recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by securing a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent.