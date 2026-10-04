CBSE Class 10 Passing Criteria: No Change In 33% Rule For 2027 Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that there will be no change in the Class 10 passing criteria for the 2026-27 academic session. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2027 will continue to need 33 per cent marks, with theory and internal assessment marks counted together.

The clarification came after CBSE released the Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 session. The board has also said that there will be no change in the question paper design or assessment pattern.

Why Was There Confusion Over The 33% Rule?

The confusion started after CBSE released its curriculum and assessment framework for 2026-27. Some students and schools understood the guidelines to mean that students would have to score at least 33 per cent separately in the written exam and internal assessment.

CBSE has now made it clear that this is not the case. The existing system, where theory and internal assessment marks are combined, will continue for Class 10 students.

CBSE Controller Clarifies Passing Criteria

The clarification was also given during a CBSE webinar held on Tuesday for schools. The session focused on the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2027 Board Exams and correction of students' details.

During the webinar, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said the proposal to require students to score 33 per cent separately in different components had been withdrawn.

This means students will not have to score 33 per cent separately in theory and internal assessment.

For example, in a subject with an 80:20 theory-to-internal-assessment structure, a student who scores 15 out of 20 in internal assessment would need 18 out of 80 in the written exam to reach 33 marks out of 100.

What Should Class 10 Students Know?

For the 2026-27 session, the passing criteria and assessment pattern will remain the same as the previous academic year.

Students will, however, have to follow the syllabus, subject structure and other requirements prescribed by CBSE for the new academic session.

CBSE has not yet released the tentative datesheet for the 2027 Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. Students should follow official CBSE notifications for the final exam schedule and any further updates.

The board has already started the LOC process for the 2027 Board Exams and has asked schools to carefully check students' details during registration and LOC submission.