CBSE Concludes Class 10 Mathematics Exam; Students Find Paper Easy

CBSE class 10 mathematics paper has been concluded

The initial reaction to class 10 mathematics question paper has been positive. According to reports, CBSE class 10 students who sat for the Mathematics exam today found the paper easy.

The examination got over at 1:30 pm and it is too early to say that the paper was easy for all the students. We are also waiting comment on the paper from our subject-expert. However, the initial reactions on social media also suggests that the paper was easy.

This was the first year that CBSE held exam for Basic Mathematics and Standard Mathematics. While Basic Mathematics was supposed to be easier, students were confused about the difficulty-level of the Standard Mathematics paper.

One crucial difference between the two Mathematics papers is that Standard Mathematics paper had more application-based questions in comparison to Basic Mathematics paper. As per reports, more than 6 lakh students opted to appear for basic mathematics paper.

Mathematics is one of the compulsory papers till class 10. The theory part carries 80 marks and practical and internal assessment component carries 20 marks.

