CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam On March 12: Marking Scheme Explained

As per reports, more than 6 lakh students have opted for basic mathematics paper.

CBSE class 10 students will appear for mathematics exam on March 12. This is one of the compulsory papers of class 10. This is the first time, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the exam in two papers: a standard one and a basic one. This has been started to reduce stress level among those students who are not keen on studying mathematics after class 10. "It is well known that students experience greatest stress before and during their most 'difficult' subject exam," the Board had said then.

Also, making it more convenient for the students this year, the Board has given the option that students who fail in the standard mathematics paper can appear for the compartment exam in basic paper.

CBSE's Two-Levels Of Mathematics For Class 10 Explained

Except the difficulty level of the two papers, rest of the pattern in CBSE's class 10 mathematics paper remains the same.

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Both the papers would have 40 questions divided into four sections carrying different marks.

Section A would comprise 20 questions of 1 mark each. Section B would comprise 6 questions of 2 marks each. Section C would comprise 8 questions of 3 marks each. Section D would comprise 6 questions of 4 marks each.

Internal choices will be provided in all sections in few questions. In such questions, candidates have to answer one of the two alternatives.

It mathematics exam candidates should answer in steps. Each step carries a part of total marks.

Formula is very important. Not writing the formula in the answer copy can lead to loss of marks.

Conclusions need to be written. In the marking scheme, it has been clearly mentioned that 0.5-1.5 marks are assigned to the conclusion statements.

Figures, wherever required, should be drawn accurately, neatly and should be labelled.

