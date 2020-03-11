CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Tomorrow; Check Exam Day Tips For Students

CBSE will conduct class 10 Math exam tomorrow

CBSE will hold class 10 Mathematics exam tomorrow. This is the first year of exam for CBSE's Basic and Standard Mathematics formula. Reportedly, over 6 lakh students have registered to appear for Basic Mathematics paper this year.

Last year, CBSE had announced that from the 2019 academic year class 10 students will have the option to choose between an easier and a standard Mathematics paper. The easier option is Basic Mathematics, while Standard Mathematics retains the same pattern as before.

The idea behind introducing two different papers was to cater to the two sets of students; one who wish to take up mathematics after class 10 and the other that doesn't. Basic Mathematics paper was introduced for the second set.

Even though the syllabi for both papers remain the same, there will be a clear difference in the difficulty level. Basic Mathematics paper will cater well to students who can memorize theories and formulas, while Standard Mathematics paper will have more application-based questions.

While attempting the paper tomorrow, students can follow the tips given below to make the most of their time and knowledge:

1. Choose questions carefully. Utilize the 15 minutes' time given to read the question paper and read the questions. Identify the questions you find easy and the ones which may need more attention. Start with the easy ones. Also, in case of questions with internal option choose the one that you have practiced multiple times before and can solve without much difficulty.

2. Plan your time. The exam is of 3 hours, and board usually sets a paper that can be solved within the time duration allotted. When you are reading the question paper, mentally take note of which questions may take up more time and which ones wouldn't require much effort. Then divide your time accordingly. Students often miss out the questions they know because they get stuck trying to solve a problem which is difficult and/or which they have not practiced before. Hence, it is prudent to solve questions you know first and then move on to less familiar ones.

3. Solve all parts of a question. Make sure that you do not leave out any sub-parts of a question. Sometimes students, in the excitement of finding an easy paper/question, do not pay attention to the entire question and end up losing marks.

4. Remember the syllabus. If you feel you are stuck on a question, try and relate it to the topics you have studied. Questions are from the syllabus only, in some cases it will be direct, and in others it will be indirect. Don't get bothered by an indirect question and try to break it into parts. Ask yourself which formula or theorem can be applied. However, do not stay stuck on a question. You should be able to judge how much time to devote to a question.

5. Explain the steps. Do not write the answer directly. If it is a short-answer or a long-answer type questions, explain the steps according to the marks allotted to that question. For one mark questions, one word answers are often sufficient.

