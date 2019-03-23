'An Easy Paper': Students, Experts On CBSE Class 10 English Exam

CBSE Class 10 English Exam Analysis, Review, Feedback

CBSE class 10 students cheer an easy English paper today. Experts, too, say it to be an easy paper and have said that the questions were straight. While many students have said that the paper was lengthy many others have said they could not complete the exam on time. Students have said the literature section was easy. The paper comprised three sections-reading, writing and grammar and literature. The exam carried a total of 80 marks. This was one of the compulsory papers of class 10 students.

Since this is a compulsory paper, more than 10 lakh candidates can be assumed to have taken the exam today.

The next main subject, Social Science, is scheduled for March 29. On March 25, the Board will conduct Home Science paper and on March 27 students who have opted for the Foundation of Information Technology (IT) and Information & Communicative Technology will take their exam.

As a pre-emptive effort, the Board had espied upon few more fake videos on exam paper leaks. For today's paper the Board had located 5 videos on YouTube claiming to have the question paper. The videos are in circulation since March 13.

"The board is keeping a constant vigil and bringing unwanted activities to the notice of police immediately so that suitable and strict action against miscreants can be taken under provisions of IPC and IT Act. FIRs have already been lodged with Delhi Police against persons circulating fake news regarding paper leak and availability of question papers prior to the examinations," CBSE said in its official circular.

