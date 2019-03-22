CBSE Spots More Videos With Fake Question Papers; Warns Of Action

CBSE has detected more youtube videos carrying fake question papers, has warned of action

CBSE has released yet another list of fake videos that have been uploaded on YouTube claiming to have access to original question papers for CBSE board exams which are yet to be conducted. The exams for which fake question papers are being circulated include English and Social Science papers for class 10 and Economics for class 12. Meanwhile, the examination for class 10 English paper is scheduled tomorrow and for Social Science is scheduled on March 29. The exam for class 12 Economics is scheduled on March 27, 2019.

The official notice on fake question paper videos by CBSE also contains the urls for the videos.

After last year debacle when fake question papers were circulated on various social media platforms creating panic and confusion among students, CBSE has been extra cautious this year.

The Board has already filed complaint twice with the Delhi Police with regards to fake question papers which were being circulated earlier.

"The board is keeping a constant vigil and bringing unwanted activities to the notice of police immediately so that suitable and strict action against miscreants can be taken under provisions of IPC and IT Act. FIRs have already been lodged with Delhi Police against persons circulating fake news regarding paper leak and availability of question papers prior to the examinations," CBSE said in its official circular.

The board has also appealed to parents and students to not fall for the traps set by people sharing fake question papers and not panic.

CBSE is in the last leg of the board examinations. The board exam for class 10 will end on March 29 and for class 12 will end on April 3.

This year CBSE has been successful in smooth conduct of board exams so far. The only hurdle, so far, has been tough and tricky question papers with students requesting lenient evaluation of answer sheets.

