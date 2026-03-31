CBSE Class 10 Board 2026: Notice Issued For Second Exam LOC Submission

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the notice on the submission of the List of Candidates for the second Class 10 board examination. Candidates can check by visiting the official website. The Board has divided the LOC (List of Candidates) submission process into three phases.

Phase 1:

Only LOC details will be filled.

No fee is required.

This phase is meant to estimate the number of candidates likely to appear in the second board examination so CBSE can prepare accordingly.

Phases 2 and 3:

Students can submit, modify, drop, or add candidature or subjects.

The required examination fee must be paid to finalise the LOC.

The entire process will be conducted through the school from which students appeared in the main board examination.

The Board has further clarified that after submission of the LOC and payment of the exam fee, if any student decides not to appear in the second board exam, the performance in the main examination will be used to declare the result.

The Board has also stated that some schools are demanding three months' tuition fees from students at the time of submitting the LOC for the second board examination, which is in violation of CBSE rules and must be discontinued immediately.

CBSE has directed schools to refrain from collecting any additional or unauthorised fees from students in connection with the LOC submission. It has also stated that the only permissible fee is the examination fee mentioned in the LOC circular. Schools are directed to follow practices strictly in line with CBSE rules and discontinue any activity that violates these regulations with immediate effect, and any violation of these instructions will be viewed seriously.