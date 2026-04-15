CBSE Class 10 2026: Second Board Exams LOC Guidelines, Dates and Fee Details

CBSE Class 10th 2nd Board Exam: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 board exam results for 2026 on Wednesday, schools will begin submitting List of Candidates (LOC) for the second board examination from Thursday.

The submission window will remain open from April 16 to 20. For first and second phase, fees will be submitted from April 16 to 20 while 21 and 22 for third phase with late fee.

Read Full Notice Here

The board has also passed important instructions:

Students who missed the first phase can still apply and pay the exam fee.

Those already registered earlier only need to pay the fee.

Students can withdraw if they don't want to appear.

Maths option can be changed: Standard to Basic and Basic to Standard.

No other subject changes are allowed.

Students can improve performance in up to 3 subjects.

ER category students are not eligible.

Compartment students can appear as per rules (through school only).

CWSN students continue benefits; no new registrations.

If absent in second exam, main exam result will be final.

Same syllabus as Main Exam 2026.

No changes allowed after LOC submission.

"It is expected that the schools will read the guidelines carefully, collect the correct data of the students and submit the same correctly and strictly as per schedule," CBSE said in a statement.

Additionally, the CBSE has issued another notice for submission of examination forms for private candidates appearing in the Class 10 Second Board Examinations 2026.

The board has also allowed students from the 2024-25 session placed in the compartment category, including those who did not appear earlier, to apply under the third chance compartment category. Applications must be submitted online through the official CBSE website.

Read Official Notice Here

The submission of forms with normal fees will take place from 16 April to 20 April 2026, while late fee submissions will be accepted from 21 April to 22 April 2026. The board has clarified that applications will be accepted only in online mode, and no forms will be accepted after the last date or without payment of fees.