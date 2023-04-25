CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Expected To Be Released Soon: Steps To Check

CBSE board exam results will be released on the board's official website cbse.gov.in

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will be announced by the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) soon. The CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023, and CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be released on the board's official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Students must keep their admit card and registration details handy as they will ask to enter the credentials on the result declaration page.

The board conducted the class 10 board examination for the academic year 2022-2023 from February 15 to March 21. For class 12, the examination started on February 15 only. The last exam was on April 5.

CBSE Board Result 20203: How to check class 10, and 12 results online

Step 1: Click on a browser of your choice and enter the name of the official website cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the active result link

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the enrollment number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your CBSE Board Result 2023 wil appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

This year, close to 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams this year. For class 10, more than 21 lakh students appeared and 16, lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Result 2023.