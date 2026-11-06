CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin On February 16, Date Sheets Out

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet for the academic session 2027 today, November 6, 2026 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
As per the official timetable the class 10th board exam 2027 will be conducted from February 16, 2027 to March 9, 2027 and the Class 12th board exam will begin from February 16, 2027 and will conclude on April 9, 2027.
Earlier the board has also announced the practical exam dates for class 10th and 12th students. The practical examinations or internal assessment for the 2026-27 session are scheduled to be held from January 1, 2027 to February 13, 2027 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad.
Accordingly, the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students in winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026.
CBSE Class 10th Exam DateSheet 2027
Check the subject-wise exam schedule below:
|Day and Date
|Subject Name
|Tuesday, February 16, 2027
|Painting
|Wednesday, February 17, 2027
|Mathematics Standard / Mathematics Basic
|Thursday, February 18, 2027
|Automotive, Intro to Fin. Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Food Production, Data Science
|Friday, February 19, 2027
|Home Science
|Saturday, February 20, 2027
|Elements of Business / Urdu Course-B
|Monday, February 22, 2027
|Science
|Tuesday, February 23, 2027
|Introduction to Tourism
|Wednesday, February 24, 2027
|Computer Applications / Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence
|Friday, February 26, 2027
|English (Communicative) / English (Language and Literature)
|Saturday, February 27, 2027
|Regional Languages (Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali, etc.)
|Monday, March 1, 2027
|Arabic, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
|Wednesday, March 3, 2027
|Hindi Course-A / Hindi Course-B
|Thursday, March 4, 2027
|Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu
|Friday, March 5, 2027
|Telugu, Russian, Persian, Music (Hindustani & Carnatic)
|Saturday, March 6, 2027
|French
|Monday, March 8, 2027
|Social Science
|Tuesday, March 9, 2027
|German, NCC, Spanish, Japanese, Book Keeping & Accountancy
Direct link to download class 10, 12 exam date sheet 2027
CBSE Class 12th Timetable 2027: Check Subject-Wise Dates
Check the exam dates in the table below:
|Day and Date
|Subject Name
|Tuesday, February 16, 2027
|Physics
|Wednesday, February 17, 2027
|Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Beauty and Wellness
|Wednesday, February 17, 2027
|Horticulture, Cost Accounting
|Thursday, February 18, 2027
|Physical Education
|Friday, February 19, 2027
|Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi)
|Friday, February 19, 2027
|Land Transportation Associate
|Saturday, February 20, 2027
|Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation
|Monday, February 22, 2027
|National Cadet Corps (NCC), Automotive, Fashion Studies
|Tuesday, February 23, 2027
|Accountancy
|Wednesday, February 24, 2027
|Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|Thursday, February 25, 2027
|Geography
|Friday, February 26, 2027
|Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science, Early Childhood Care and Education
|Saturday, February 27, 2027
|Chemistry
|Monday, March 1, 2027
|Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Urdu Core
|Monday, March 1, 2027
|Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics
|Tuesday, March 2, 2027
|Psychology
|Wednesday, March 3, 2027
|Regional & Foreign Languages (Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, French, German, etc.)
|Thursday, March 4, 2027
|Front Office Operations, Yoga, Electronics and Hardware
|Friday, March 5, 2027
|English Elective (001), English Core (301)
|Saturday, March 6, 2027
|Food Production, Design
|Saturday, March 6, 2027
|Health Care
|Monday, March 8, 2027
|Tourism
|Monday, March 8, 2027
|Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration
|Tuesday, March 9, 2027
|Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics
|Thursday, March 11, 2027
|Home Science (064)
|Friday, March 12, 2027
|Typography and Computer Application
|Saturday, March 13, 2027
|Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core
|Monday, March 15, 2027
|Hindustani Music (Vocal / Melodic / Percussion)
|Tuesday, March 16, 2027
|Economics
|Wednesday, March 17, 2027
|Physical Activity Trainer
|Thursday, March 18, 2027
|Marketing
|Friday, March 19, 2027
|Political Science
|Saturday, March 20, 2027
|Artificial Intelligence
|Monday, March 22, 2027
|Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok
|Monday, March 22, 2027
|Banking, Electronic Technology
|Wednesday, March 24, 2027
|Kathak-Dance
|Thursday, March 25, 2027
|Biology (044)
|Saturday, March 27, 2027
|History
|Monday, March 29, 2027
|Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
|Tuesday, March 30, 2027
|Sociology
|Wednesday, March 31, 2027
|Informatics Practices (065), Computer Science (083)
|Wednesday, March 31, 2027
|Information Technology
|Thursday, April 1, 2027
|Business Studies (054), Business Administration (833)
|Tuesday, April 6, 2027
|Sanskrit Core
|Tuesday, April 6, 2027
|Taxation
|Wednesday, April 7, 2027
|Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science
|Thursday, April 8, 2027
|Legal Studies
|Friday, April 9, 2027
|Retail, Web Application
Students are advised to visit the officil website regularly for upcoming announcements and information.