CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin On February 16, Date Sheets Out

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet for the academic session 2027 today, November 6, 2026 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the official timetable the class 10th board exam 2027 will be conducted from February 16, 2027 to March 9, 2027 and the Class 12th board exam will begin from February 16, 2027 and will conclude on April 9, 2027.

Earlier the board has also announced the practical exam dates for class 10th and 12th students. The practical examinations or internal assessment for the 2026-27 session are scheduled to be held from January 1, 2027 to February 13, 2027 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad.

Accordingly, the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students in winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

CBSE Class 10th Exam DateSheet 2027

Check the subject-wise exam schedule below:

Day and Date Subject Name Tuesday, February 16, 2027 Painting Wednesday, February 17, 2027 Mathematics Standard / Mathematics Basic Thursday, February 18, 2027 Automotive, Intro to Fin. Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Food Production, Data Science Friday, February 19, 2027 Home Science Saturday, February 20, 2027 Elements of Business / Urdu Course-B Monday, February 22, 2027 Science Tuesday, February 23, 2027 Introduction to Tourism Wednesday, February 24, 2027 Computer Applications / Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence Friday, February 26, 2027 English (Communicative) / English (Language and Literature) Saturday, February 27, 2027 Regional Languages (Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali, etc.) Monday, March 1, 2027 Arabic, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa Wednesday, March 3, 2027 Hindi Course-A / Hindi Course-B Thursday, March 4, 2027 Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu Friday, March 5, 2027 Telugu, Russian, Persian, Music (Hindustani & Carnatic) Saturday, March 6, 2027 French Monday, March 8, 2027 Social Science Tuesday, March 9, 2027 German, NCC, Spanish, Japanese, Book Keeping & Accountancy

CBSE Class 12th Timetable 2027: Check Subject-Wise Dates

Check the exam dates in the table below: