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CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin On February 16, Date Sheets Out

CBSE has released the class 10th and 12th exam date sheet 2027 today, November 6, 2026. The exam will begin from February 16, 2027. Earlier the board has also announced the practical exam dates for class 10th and 12th students.

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CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams To Begin On February 16, Date Sheets Out
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027 out.
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CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet Out 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10th and 12th board exam date sheet for the academic session 2027 today, November 6, 2026 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the official timetable the class 10th board exam 2027 will be conducted from February 16, 2027 to March 9, 2027 and the Class 12th board exam will begin from February 16, 2027 and will conclude on April 9, 2027. 

Earlier the board has also announced the practical exam dates for class 10th and 12th students. The practical examinations or internal assessment for the 2026-27 session are scheduled to be held from January 1, 2027 to February 13, 2027 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. 

Accordingly, the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students in winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

CBSE Class 10th Exam DateSheet 2027

Check the subject-wise exam schedule below:

Day and DateSubject Name
Tuesday, February 16, 2027Painting
Wednesday, February 17, 2027Mathematics Standard / Mathematics Basic
Thursday, February 18, 2027Automotive, Intro to Fin. Markets, Beauty & Wellness, Food Production, Data Science
Friday, February 19, 2027Home Science
Saturday, February 20, 2027Elements of Business / Urdu Course-B
Monday, February 22, 2027Science
Tuesday, February 23, 2027Introduction to Tourism
Wednesday, February 24, 2027Computer Applications / Information Technology / Artificial Intelligence
Friday, February 26, 2027English (Communicative) / English (Language and Literature)
Saturday, February 27, 2027Regional Languages (Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Nepali, etc.)
Monday, March 1, 2027Arabic, Sanskrit, Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sherpa
Wednesday, March 3, 2027Hindi Course-A / Hindi Course-B
Thursday, March 4, 2027Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Telugu
Friday, March 5, 2027Telugu, Russian, Persian, Music (Hindustani & Carnatic)
Saturday, March 6, 2027French
Monday, March 8, 2027Social Science
Tuesday, March 9, 2027German, NCC, Spanish, Japanese, Book Keeping & Accountancy

Direct link to download class 10, 12 exam date sheet 2027

CBSE Class 12th Timetable 2027: Check Subject-Wise Dates

Check the exam dates in the table below:

Day and DateSubject Name
Tuesday, February 16, 2027Physics 
Wednesday, February 17, 2027Engineering Graphics, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Beauty and Wellness
Wednesday, February 17, 2027Horticulture, Cost Accounting
Thursday, February 18, 2027Physical Education
Friday, February 19, 2027Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (English), Shorthand (Hindi)
Friday, February 19, 2027Land Transportation Associate
Saturday, February 20, 2027Electrical Technology, Mass Media Studies, Design Thinking and Innovation
Monday, February 22, 2027National Cadet Corps (NCC), Automotive, Fashion Studies
Tuesday, February 23, 2027Accountancy 
Wednesday, February 24, 2027Painting, Graphics, Sculpture, Applied Art (Commercial Art)
Thursday, February 25, 2027Geography
Friday, February 26, 2027Office Procedures and Practices, Library and Information Science, Early Childhood Care and Education
Saturday, February 27, 2027Chemistry
Monday, March 1, 2027Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic Music, Urdu Core
Monday, March 1, 2027Insurance, Geospatial Technology, Food Nutrition and Dietetics
Tuesday, March 2, 2027Psychology
Wednesday, March 3, 2027Regional & Foreign Languages (Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, French, German, etc.)
Thursday, March 4, 2027Front Office Operations, Yoga, Electronics and Hardware
Friday, March 5, 2027English Elective (001), English Core (301)
Saturday, March 6, 2027Food Production, Design
Saturday, March 6, 2027Health Care
Monday, March 8, 2027Tourism
Monday, March 8, 2027Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration
Tuesday, March 9, 2027Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics
Thursday, March 11, 2027Home Science (064)
Friday, March 12, 2027Typography and Computer Application
Saturday, March 13, 2027Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core
Monday, March 15, 2027Hindustani Music (Vocal / Melodic / Percussion)
Tuesday, March 16, 2027Economics
Wednesday, March 17, 2027Physical Activity Trainer
Thursday, March 18, 2027Marketing
 
Friday, March 19, 2027Political Science
Saturday, March 20, 2027Artificial Intelligence
Monday, March 22, 2027Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, Bhoti, Kokborok
Monday, March 22, 2027Banking, Electronic Technology
Wednesday, March 24, 2027Kathak-Dance
Thursday, March 25, 2027Biology (044)
Saturday, March 27, 2027History
Monday, March 29, 2027Financial Market Management, Agriculture, Medical Diagnostics, Salesmanship
Tuesday, March 30, 2027Sociology
Wednesday, March 31, 2027Informatics Practices (065), Computer Science (083)
Wednesday, March 31, 2027Information Technology
Thursday, April 1, 2027Business Studies (054), Business Administration (833)
Tuesday, April 6, 2027Sanskrit Core
Tuesday, April 6, 2027Taxation 
Wednesday, April 7, 2027Multi-Media, Textile Design, Data Science
Thursday, April 8, 2027Legal Studies
Friday, April 9, 2027Retail, Web Application

Students are advised to visit the officil website regularly for upcoming announcements and information.

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