CBSE Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet Delay Leaves Lakhs Of Students Waiting

CBSE Board Exam 2027 Date Sheet: The wait for lakhs of CBSE Class 10 and 12 students continues as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to release the date sheet for the 2027 board examinations. The board was expected to announce the examination schedule by October 31. However, no such announcement has been made so far.

Last year, CBSE issued the tentative date sheet on September 24, while the final examination schedule was released on October 30.

The CBSE has not officially cited any reason for the delay in announcing the examination schedule, including the subject-wise dates and timings. However, several developments involving the board this year are being viewed as possible factors behind the delay.

In 2026, the board faced severe criticism over several issues, with the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets triggering the biggest controversy. The episode put CBSE under intense scrutiny and proved to be an embarrassing setback for the board.

For the first time, CBSE introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for evaluating answer sheets in 2026. However, several irregularities and technical issues were reported during the process.

While the board maintained that the system was more efficient, students raised concerns over various discrepancies, bringing the evaluation process under scrutiny. The controversy also triggered questions about the board's examination procedures and their implications for students' academic futures.

This time, the board may be taking extra precautions to ensure that no such lapses occur and that the examination process runs smoothly. This could be one of the reasons why it is taking additional time to finalise the date sheet and other examination-related arrangements.

The date sheet is crucial for students as it helps them plan their preparation, assess the gaps between examinations and organise their revision schedules accordingly.