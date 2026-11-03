CBSE Board Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the board exam timetable for the 2027 academic cycle soon on its official portal. Class 10 and 12 students appearing for the upcoming annual exam will be able to check their CBSE schedule at cbse.gov.in. According to official information, the CBSE will conduct the Class 10th and 12th examinations in the months of February/March/April 2027.

Last Year, the CBSE released the Class 10, 12 tentative board exam timetable on September 24, while the final exam date sheet was released on October 30. However, there is no official confirmation from the CBSE as of now for the upcoming exam schedule.

CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2027: What To Expect

Class 10 and 12 candidates can expect the following information in the CBSE date sheet 2027:

CBSE board exam timeline, dates, exam timings

CBSE Class 10, 12 main examination date sheet

CBSE Class 12 board exam for sports students

CBSE Class 10 second board exam timeline

CBSE Class 12 supplementary exam dates

The board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination.

Steps To Download

Students can follow the steps given below to download the CBSE timetable PDF.

Visit cbse.gov.in Open the examination-circulars or latest-notice section Locate the notification mentioning the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027 Open the official PDF Check the class, subject code, subject name, examination date and time

Students are advised to download and save the PDF for future use.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Board Timetable PDF Download Link