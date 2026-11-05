CBSE 2027 Practical Exam Dates Out, Important Update For Winter Bound Schools

CBSE 2027 Practical Exam Dates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced today that the practical examinations or internal assessment for the 2026-27 session are scheduled to be held from January 1, 2027, for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the education board noted that the schools situated in the winter bound areas are expected to remain closed during the month of January due to cold weather. Accordingly, the practical exams for Class 10 and 12 students in winter-bound schools will be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

The board also stated that for Class 10 candidates, the internal assessment will only be conducted once, hence all schools should fill the IA marks for all candidates during the given time period.

The CBSE has also shared internal assessment guidelines for schools, requesting school authorities to ensure the timely completion of practical examinations in their institutions.

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Schools have been requested by the board to plan conduct of practical examinations in such a way that the internal assessment of both the classes is completed and the marks are uploaded within the prescribed schedule.