CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Admit Cards Released @ Cbse.nic.in; Know How to download

The admit cards contain details about the exam centres, roll number etc. The latest window will contain details about Online List of Candidates (LOC) for Class X/XII, Generation of Admit Card and Centre Material (Attendance sheet, Centre LOC etc).
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Admit Cards: How to download
Step One: Go to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official website; http://cbse.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the link "Admit Card/LOC/Centre Material for Board Exam 2018 (School login for Regular Candidates)" given in the right side of the homepage under recent announcements
Step Three: Click on "CLICK HERE TO PROCEED" in the next page open
Step Four: Enter User ID, Password and Security Pin (Shown in Red Colour) in the given space
Step Five: Click Login
Step Six: Take a printout of the admit card
