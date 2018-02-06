CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Admit Cards Released @ Cbse.nic.in; Know How to download The CBSE Board will begin the exams from 5 March 2018, after Holi festival. While class 10 board exams will continue till 4 April, for class 12 students the exam will continue till 12 April 2018.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the



The admit cards contain details about the exam centres, roll number etc. The latest window will contain details about Online List of Candidates (LOC) for Class X/XII, Generation of Admit Card and Centre Material (Attendance sheet, Centre LOC etc).



CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Admit Cards: How to download



Step One: Go to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official website; http://cbse.nic.in

Step Two: Click on the link "Admit Card/LOC/Centre Material for Board Exam 2018 (School login for Regular Candidates)" given in the right side of the homepage under recent announcements

Step Three: Click on "CLICK HERE TO PROCEED" in the next page open

Step Four: Enter User ID, Password and Security Pin (Shown in Red Colour) in the given space

Step Five: Click Login

Step Six: Take a printout of the admit card



It is compulsory for the candidates to carry the admit cards to the exam centres. The Centre Materials (Attendance sheet, Centre LOC etc) are for the use of the schools in conducting the exam.



