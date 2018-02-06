CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card For Private Candidates Released; Download Now

Read: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Admit Cards Released @ Cbse.nic.in; Know How to download
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Exam Admit Cards: How to download
CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2018: Online Hall Tickets Of Private Candidates Out @ Cbse.nic.in
The candidates may download their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards following these steps:
Step One: Go to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official website; http://cbse.nic.in
Step Two: Click on the link "Online Admit Card for Private Candidates for Main Exam 2018 (Class X/XII)" given in the right side of the homepage under recent announcements
Step Three: One next page click on the link "Admit Card/Intimation Letter"
Step Three: Select any of the options from Other Region, Delhi Region in the regions section and Application No., Previous Roll no. and year and Candidate name in Candidate details then enter the details
