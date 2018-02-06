CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card For Private Candidates Released; Download Now Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the online Admit card/Intimation letter of private candidate for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the online Admit card/Intimation letter of private candidate for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12. The students can log in to the official website of the board and download their respective admit cards. CBSE has also released the admit cards of the regular students for the class 10 and class 12 exams 2018 today. The board had released the date sheets for the exams last month, according to the date sheet,



The candidates may download their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards following these steps:



Step One: Go to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official website; http://cbse.nic.in



Step Two: Click on the link "Online Admit Card for Private Candidates for Main Exam 2018 (Class X/XII)" given in the right side of the homepage under recent announcements



Step Three: One next page click on the link "Admit Card/Intimation Letter"



Step Three: Select any of the options from Other Region, Delhi Region in the regions section and Application No., Previous Roll no. and year and Candidate name in Candidate details then enter the details



Step Four: Click on proceed



