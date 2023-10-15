CBSE Central Sector Scholarship 2023-24: Applications Open Now, Details Inside

The deadline for both fresh applications and renewals is December 31.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) initiated the online application process for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS) on October 13. Prospective candidates can submit their applications for this scholarship through scholarships.gov.in. Applications are open for the academic year 2023-24, as well as for renewals of previous awards. The deadline for both fresh applications and renewals is December 31. The official notice stated, "Online application for the 'Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students' for the year 2023-24, 1st Renewal for the year 2022, 2nd renewal for the year 2021, 3rd Renewal for the year 2020, and 4th Renewal for the year 2019 is available on the National Scholarship Portal."

Students are advised to ensure the completion of their online applications within the specified timeframe. If necessary, they should have their applications validated by their institutions, which may include presenting original documents. Failure to comply with this requirement will render the application invalid.

To be eligible for the CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2023, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Students in Class XII must rank above the 80th percentile among successful applicants in their respective examination board.

Enrolled in regular programs (not correspondence or distance courses).

Belong to a family with an annual income of less than Rs 4.5 lakh.

Must not be receiving any other scholarships or fee reimbursements from educational institutions.

Diploma candidates are not eligible for this scheme.

To apply for this scholarship, students can follow these steps: