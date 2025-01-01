CBSE Boards 2025: Practical Exams Begin Today, Check Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin with the practical exams/Internal assessment/Project for class 10/12 for the session 2024-25 from today, January 1, 2025. The exams will be held with in the stipulated time frame between January 1 to February 14, 2025. In view of this, schools are required to follow certain necessary actions for timely conduct of the exam.

The students will appear in practical exam as per schedule fixed by school. The marks in respect of all practical examinations/project/internal assessment should be uploaded everyday i.e. on the day of conduct of assessment. Marks should be awarded to every student solely based on their performance.

While uploading the marks, the school, the Internal Examiner and the External Examiner must ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Principals are requested to ensure that correct marks are uploaded as requests for correction of marks post result will not be entertained.

Assessment will be treated as null and void, in case it is found that school has conducted practical by using some other external examiner not appointed by the CBSE.

For Class XII, the schools are not authorized to make alternate arrangement of external examiner for conduct of practical examination/project assessment at local level. Practical examination can only be conducted by an external examiner appointed by the Board.

Schools must ensure that sufficient number of practical answer books have been received in the school before the scheduled date for conduct of practical examinations, In case of any issue, they are required to get in touch with the concerned Regional Office. Schools should inform parents and students regarding the schedule of Practical/Project /Internal Assessment to make them aware of, for the strict compliance of instructions issued by the CBSE.

Ensure that necessary arrangements like infrastructure, equipment, and materials are available in the laboratories for conducting practical exams. Check that the laboratories or facilities are adequately set up for students to perform their experiments. Schools should contact the external examiners appointed by CBSE for the conduct of Practical/Internal Assessment well in time for its smooth conduct.

Schools must make the required arrangements for Children with special needs (CWSN) to conduct Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment so that they can participate in the practical exams comfortably.

Answer books provided for practical examination, 2025 include an undertaking for examiners wherein it has been mentioned that maximum marks assigned to practical in the subject have been checked and marks have been assigned after reading all instructions.

Students participating in sports at National/International level will not be given any exemption from appearing in practicals/project/internal assessment and no separate practicals will be conducted/arranged for them. The Board reserves its right to cancel the Practical examination in case, directions of the Board have not been complied with by the schools.