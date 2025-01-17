CBSE Boards 2025: CBSE Directs Schools To Upload Practical Exam Marks By February 14

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notification directing schools to upload the marks of internal assessment/practicals and project of students of the board exam 2025 on the CBSE portal by February 14, 2025. The board has also requested the schools to cross verify the data minutely prior to its uploading and ensure the correctness of internal grades being uploaded.



The official notice by the CBSE reads, "The Board 'Examinations - 2024-25 related activities are in full swing with most schools conducting the practical/project/ internal assessment and uploading of marks for the same. In continuation of the same, the portal for uploading of internal grades will remain active w.e.f. January 15, 2025 to February 14, 2025 for uploading the internal grades of class 12 candidates."



"Once again, it is reiterated that while awarding/uploading the marks of practical/internal assessments/project/internal grades, it would be the responsibility of the school to ensure that marks/grades awarded/uploaded are correct and marks once uploaded on the server will be final and no correction will be allowed thereafter," the notice added.



CBSE started the practical exams/internal assessment/project for class 10/12 for the session 2024-25 from January 1, 2025. The exams will be held until the stipulated time frame between January 1 to February 14, 2025.



CBSE noted earlier that assessment will be treated as null and void, in case it is found that school has conducted practical by using some other external examiner not appointed by the CBSE.

