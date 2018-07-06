CBSE Board Result 2018: Revised Result After Re-Evaluation, Re-Checking Released For Class 10, 12

CBSE Board Result 2018: Revised Result Released For Class 10, 12

CBSE has released the result of all such students , for both class 10 and class 12, whose result has been revised on account of revaluation or re-checking or RL or RW or UFM. The result can be seen through the official CBSE website. The process of checking the revised result is same.

How to check Revised CBSE Board Exam Result 2018?

Step one: Go to official CBSE website: www.cbse.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the revised result link for class 10/ class 12 on the home page.

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and view your revised result.

CBSE will be conducting the compartment exam in July. The result for Compartment exam will be released some time in August.

This year 1.86 lakh class 10 students got compartment when their result was released. Among class 12 students 91818 students got compartment.

The application for compartment exam began in June. Only those candidates who submitted their forms online will be eligible to sit in the compartment exam.

