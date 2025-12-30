Major Guidelines For 2026 Board Exams For Classes 10 And 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a series of guidelines for the 2026 board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The major changes introduced this year include the twin board exams for Class 10 and sectional changes proposed in Science and Social Science Class 10 exam paper.

Twin board exam

A major reform introduced this year is the two-board exam system for Class 10 students. The move is introduced to help those who fail or miss subjects save their academic year and reduce stress. Students who could not give or failed the first examination will be able to appear in the second board examinations under the "Essential Repeat" or Compartment category and qualify Class 10. Those looking to improve their scores can also appear for the second board exams.

Sectional changes in Class 10 paper

The board has also introduced sectional changes in Class 10 Science and Social Science question paper. The changes have been inducted to improve the quality of evaluation for the 2026 board exams. The board has divided the Science and Social Science question paper of Class 10 into different sections.

The Science paper has been divided into three sections i.e. Section A, Section-B and Section-C. Section-A is Biology, Section-B is Chemistry and Section C is Physics.

For Social Science subject, the question paper has been divided into four sections i.e. Section-A, Section-B, Section-C and Section-D. Section- A is History, Section-B is Geography, Section-C is Political Science and Section-D is Economics.

Revised structure of paper

CBSE has earlier also revised the structure of Class 10 and 12 papers. From 2026, 50 per cent of the questions will be competency-based, MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions, data interpretation or situational problems. Twenty per cent of the paper will consist of select-response (MCQ) questions, while the remaining 30 per cent will be constructed-response questions, including short and long answers. This means half of every question paper will assess students' conceptual clarity and their ability to apply what they have learnt, rather than simply recall information.

Mandatory to appear for internal assessment

A student who does not appear in the internal assessment of any of the Classes of the program will be considered ineligible for qualification and their result will not be declared. The practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment for class 10 and 12 is scheduled to start from January 1, 2026 till February 14, 2026. Maximum marks allotted to each subject is 100 with marks distribution among theory, practical, project and lA components.

Maintain 75% attendance in Classes 9 and 10

Students must have secured a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in order to become eligible for appearing in Class 10 and 12 board exams. This will assure students are regularly participating in school activities and keeping track of their school events.

Over 45 lakh students are set to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams that is scheduled to begin from February 17, 2026. The examination for both classes will start on February 17, 2026. The Class 10 board exams will end on March 10, while that of Class 12 will conclude on April 9.