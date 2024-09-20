CBSE Board Exams 2025 To Begin From This Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to begin with the 2025 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 from February 15, 2025. While CBSE has not yet released any official notification for the boards, the exam date is speculated based on an earlier post by PTI on X.

"Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for academic session to be conducted from February 15, next year: CBSE," the post by PTI read.

The exam are likely to begin in February and will conclude in April. Since 2023, CBSE is conducting the board exam on February 15. In 2021, the exam was conducted on May 4-June 7 and in 2022 the board exam was held in April 26-May 24.

The exam will be held in pen and paper format. The Board will release a separate date sheet for practical examinations. The practical exam for Class 12 will be held under the supervision of an external examiner visiting schools, however the Class 10 practical exam will be conducted in the presence of school teachers only.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet will comprise the exam days, dates, timings, and general instructions for students.

Biannual exams

Meanwhile, CBSE is exploring a semester system involving biannual exams. Currently, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are conducted in February-March.

According to officials, consultations are on and no decision has been made yet about when and in which format the plan to conduct board exams twice a year will be implemented.

The board has told the Union education ministry that more than 150 steps are required to conduct board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the current system.

The ministry's initial plan was to introduce biannual board exams from the 2024-25 academic session. However, it has been pushed back by a year.

Prepared by the Union government-appointed national steering committee, led by former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the new NCF proposed a semester system for students of Classes 11 and 12.