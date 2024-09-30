CBSE Board Exams 2025: Datesheet To Be Out Soon, 10th And 12th Papers From February 15

CBSE Board Exams 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the examination schedule for classes 10 and 12 in December. However, the Board has not yet provided an official date or time for the release. The CBSE board exams for the 2025 session are set to commence on February 15 and are expected to conclude in April. The board will also release a separate schedule for practical exams. For Class 10, practicals will be conducted under the supervision of school teachers, while Class 12 practicals will involve an external examiner visiting the schools.

Based on previous years, CBSE released the exam schedule on December 12, 2023. Practical exams or internal assessments for classes 10 and 12 were held between January 1 and February 14, 2024, while practical exams for winter-bound schools took place from November 14 to December 14, 2023. The 2024 board exams ran from February 15 to April 2, and the results were declared on May 13, 2024. Supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 were conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2024.

The board has announced a mandatory Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) policy for schools designated as examination centres for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board examinations. With around 44 lakh students expected to participate in these exams across India and 26 countries in 2025, the board will designate approximately 8,000 schools as examination centres.

CBSE has issued a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to help affiliated schools submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the 2024-25 exams accurately and on time.

"CBSE is making all efforts to streamline the LOC data submission process to ensure that all affiliated schools make accurate and timely submission of data. In this regard, circulars dated 04/09/2024 and 12/09/2024 have been issued. A set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) has been compiled for general queries on the circular. These FAQs are designed to assist the schools in navigating the LOC procedures more effectively and to address common queries that may arise," the Board stated in an official notice.