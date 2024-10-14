CBSE Board Exams 2025: 75% Attendance Mandatory For Class 10, 12 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formally notified principals and heads of affiliated schools about the strict enforcement of the 75 per cent attendance requirement for students in classes 10 and 12 who will be appearing for the 2025 board examinations.

This directive emphasises adherence to Rules 13 and 14 of the examination bye-laws, underscoring the critical role of regular attendance in students' academic progress. Under these guidelines, students are required to maintain a minimum of 75 per cent attendance to qualify for the board exams.

However, exceptions are allowed under specific circumstances, including medical emergencies or participation in national or international sporting events, provided students submit valid documentation. In such cases, a relaxation of up to 25 per cent attendance may be granted.

Schools have been directed to communicate the compulsory attendance rule to both students and their parents, detailing the repercussions of non-compliance. The CBSE has also issued a warning that any school found with students absent without appropriate leave documentation during surprise inspections will be held accountable for failing to ensure regular attendance. Such students may be barred from appearing in the board exams.

"The Board may conduct surprise inspections to verify student attendance records. During such inspections, if it is found that the records are incomplete or if it is manifest that students

have not been attending regularly, the school may face strict action, including disaffiliation," the official release specified.

No revisions will be allowed following the submission of attendance records, which will be calculated up to January 1 of the academic session. To assist schools in managing attendance shortages, the Board has provided Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and a pro forma for submitting cases.