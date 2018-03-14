CBSE Board Exam For Accountancy Tomorrow; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

The first and foremost things students should keep in mind is that relaxation is the key to smooth sail through any exam. Do not stress over what may be asked in the exam and stay calm.
Comments
Some important tips for last day revision:
- Revise the easy chapters first and also those chapters which you are more confident about.
- Do not read a chapter end to end. Stick to finer points and notes.
- Do not try to begin a new topic or chapter last minute. This will only add to your stress.
- Go through previous year question papers.
- Refer again to the marking scheme for the subject. It is important to keep in mind how much marks are assigned to which chapter.
- Solve the sample question paper released by CBSE.
- Go through the model answer sheet released by CBSE and practicing writing some answers according to the model answer format.
For Commerce stream students, CBSE had conducted Business Studies paper on March 9. The paper was touted as having average difficulty level. Students said some questions were tricky but overall the paper was good.
Click here for more Education News