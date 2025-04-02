Advertisement

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet Out For Sports Students

The examination for the students of Class 10 will be held from April 7-11, 2025 and for Class 12, it will be conducted on April 11, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the conduct of special examination for students who participated in National/International sports events during the conduct of Main exam 2024-25. The examination for the students of Class 10 will be held from April 7-11, 2025 and for Class 12, it will be conducted on April 11, 2025.

The candidates will appear from the exam centre already allotted to them. The students can download the fresh admit cards to appear in the exam.

Schedule for Class 10 exam

April 7, 2025-- English Language and Literature 
                               Hindi course 'A'
                               French

April 8, 2025--Science

April 9, 2025-- Social Science
                          Multi Skill Foundation Course
April  11, 2025-- Hindi Course- B
                                 Sanskrit

Schedule for Class 12

April 11, 2025-- English Core
                                Chemistry
                                Physical Education
                                Hindi Elective
                                Hindi Core

The detailed date sheet for both classes is available on the official website of the CBSE. 

The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 18, 2025. The exam for class 12 began on February 15 and will end on April 4, 2025. Post the conclusion of the Class 12 boards, CBSE will conduct exams for students who have participated in national and international sports. The evaluation process will begin only after the completion of all the board exams, Controller of exams Sanyam Bhardwaj said earlier. 

