Why CBSE Stopped Announcing Merit List For Board Exam Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams in May. While the board has not yet released any official date for the announcement of results, CBSE is expected to release the results in a month. As per previous trends, the results are expected to be out by May.

Students will be required to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify the CBSE board exam 2025. The candidates will have to score an overall of 33 per cent marks along with individually qualifying each subject.

CBSE had earlier announced that it will not release the merit list and division wise marks of students for the board exams 2025. Following the previous trend, the board will also not announce the list of toppers and division of the students.

The board has not been declaring the merit list since last few years to avoid 'unhealthy competition' among students. The decision to not to release the merit list for board results was first taken during the pandemic induced lockdown when results for the students were prepared using marks secured in online exams.

After the release of the results, CBSE will conduct supplementary exams for students who fail in any subject. Candidates who are not satisfied with their results can also apply for verification of marks or result improvement.

The board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 18, 2025. The exam for class 12 began on February 15 and concluded on April 4, 2025. In 2024, CBSE announced the results on May 13, in 2023 it was out by May 12. The results for the 2022 exam were out by July 22, for the 2021 exam it was out by August 3 and 2020 exam by July 15.