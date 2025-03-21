CBSE Board Exam 2025: Political Science Exam Tomorrow, Check Important Questions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 board exams for the 2025 academic year. The board will hold Class 12 Political Science exam on March 22, 2025. Here are some of the important questions from the CBSE Political Science Sample Paper. Students can visit the official CBSE website to check sample papers.



“After the end of the Cold War, the United Nation is working in accordance with the changed realities of the world”. Justify the statement with six arguments.



“The United Nations was not created to take humanity to heaven, but to save it from hell.” Support the statement with relevant examples.



Evaluate the effectiveness of the European Union as the most prominent regional organisation.



Support with arguments that South Korea is emerging as a new alternate center of power.



Describe the socio-economic effects of the Partition of British India in 1947.



Language has always played an imperative role in uniting the country. Explain the statement in the context of challenge of nation building in India after independence.



Examine the impact of any three political developments that India witnessed between the periods 1989 to 1999.



“The elections of 1989 marked the end of the congress system and rise of the coalition era”. Support the statement with any three arguments.

In spite of the many conflicts, the states of South Asia recognise the importance of cooperation and friendly relationship, among themselves. The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is a major regional initiative by the South Asian states to evolve cooperation through multilateral means. It began in 1985. Unfortunately, due to persisting political differences, SAARC has not had much success. SAARC members signed the South Asian Free Trade (SAFTA) agreement which promised the formation of a free trade zone for the whole of South Asia.



I) Which of the following was the primary goal of establishing South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC)?

A) To create a unified military force

B) To enhance mutual support

C) To develop a common currency

D) To resolve territorial disputes among member states



II) What was the main objective of the South Asian Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA)?

A) To create safer environment for investment.

B) To establish free and fare market place.

C) To form chamber of South Asian Association of Commerce.

D) To promote business through cultural ties.



III) Explain the significance of SAARC in South Asia and the factor which led to the limited success of SAARC.

