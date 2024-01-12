CBSE Board 2024: Check Details Of Previous Years' Question Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 boards will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be conducted from February 15 to March 13.

Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years in order to familiarize themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the following link. The papers will also prepare the students for time management by attempting the questions within stipulated period.

Meanwhile, the board had also revised the schedule for some of the minor exams. Some of these exams have been postponed and others have advanced. Students can check the updated date sheet on the official website.

CBSE also noted that there was ample gap between board exams of different subjects. The Class 12 date sheet has been designed to avoid clash with any of the national entrance exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024.

CBSE will not declare the merit list and the distinction for class 10, 12 board exams as the board has decided to not to award any division to students. Further, the decision to decide the best five subjects for calculating marks of the students will rest solely with the admitting college.