CBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2025 Expected To Be Out Next Week, Check Details

CBSE Board Class 10th, 12th Result: Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to enter accurate details while checking their results across platforms.

CBSE Board Result Expected Date: This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the exams.
Education Result

CBSE Board Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the Class 10 and 12 results and is yet to announce the result release date. The results are expected to be declared next week. The date and time of the result declaration will be shared soon on the board's official website - cbse.gov.in. Once released, students will be able to check their marks on the result portals - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Result 2025 mark sheets can be accessed using login credentials such as the examinee's roll number, admit card ID, school code, and date of birth.

CBSE Result 2025: Date and Time

As per past trends, CBSE is expected to release the results between May 9 and 20. Updates regarding the result will be shared on the official website - cbse.gov.in. The board has urged students not to believe in fake news and to rely only on official sources.

CBSE Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

To pass the examination, students must score at least 33 percent marks in both theory and practical papers. Students who fall short of the minimum mark by one or two points may be awarded grace marks.

CBSE Exam 2025: Revised Grading System

Starting from the 2024-25 academic session, CBSE has introduced a 'Relative Grading' system aimed at reducing academic pressure and unhealthy competition.

Unlike the traditional method, where grades were assigned based on fixed mark ranges (e.g., 91-100 for A1, 81-90 for A2), the new system evaluates students relative to their peers. Grades are now determined by a student's performance within a specific group, which may vary by subject depending on the number of students who pass it.

This year, more than 42 lakh students appeared for the exams conducted between February 15 and April 4. The Class 10 exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

How To Check CBSE 10th Result 2025 By Roll Number

Through the Official Website
  • Visit the CBSE result portal: results.cbse.nic.in
  • Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Result 2025" link.
  • Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.
  • Submit the details to view your result.
Via SMS
  • Open the message box on your mobile phone.
  • Type: CBSE10 <Roll Number> <School Number> <Centre Number>
  • Example: CBSE10 0153749 12345 4569
  • Send the message to 7738299899.
Using DigiLocker
  • Visit DigiLocker portal, cbse.digitallocker.gov.in
  • Click on the "Digital Documents" tab.
  • Once the results are announced, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10 marksheet.
  • Enter your Roll Number and other login credentials to access your digital marksheet.
  • Ensure you are registered on DigiLocker beforehand to access the result.
Through IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)
  • Dial 011-24300699 (for callers outside Delhi) or 24300699 (for callers within Delhi).
  • Follow the instructions to get your result.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy to enter accurate details while checking their results across platforms.

In 2024, a total of 22,38,827 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, of which 20,95,467 passed - resulting in a pass percentage of 93.60%. For Class 12, 16,21,224 students appeared, and 14,26,420 passed - recording a pass percentage of 87.98%.

