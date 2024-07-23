CBSE Asks Schools To Give Consent For Holding NIOS Exams

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification directing schools affiliated to it to give consent for holding the upcoming NIOS exam scheduled for October-November. Schools can give their approval for the conduct of the public examination scheduled for the month of October-November by July 31, 2024 by logging into the NIOS portal.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) exams are conducted twice in a year in the month of April-May and October-November.

An official notification by the CBSE reads, "It is to inform that NIOS, Department of School Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India conducts public examinations two times in a year i.e. in April-May and October-November-2024 for secondary(10), sr. secondary(12) and vocational courses. Every year NIOS uses the services and infrastructure of the schools affiliated to CBSE for conduct of its examination. The October-November examination of NIOS is scheduled to commence in the month of October, 2024. I would request you to kindly extend your cooperation and give your consent for the conduct of public examination October-November, 2024 on NIOS portal (http://exams.nios.ac.in) latest by 31.07.2024."

"Your assistance will not only help NIOS in holding public examination of the candidates of most disadvantageous group of society but also help CBSE in compliance of the directions of Ministry of Education, Govt, of India," the notification added.

The public examination (theory) of NIOS for secondary and senior secondary courses for October 2024 is likely to commence from first week of October 2024.

The NIOS formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November,1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of vocational, life enrichment and community oriented courses besides general and academic courses at secondary and senior secondary level. It also offers elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).

