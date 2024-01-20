CBSE Activates Link For Children With Special Needs To Avail Facility

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the online portal for children with special needs (CWSN) to avail facilities in the 2024 board exams. All CBSE schools have been directed to fill details of CWSN students appearing in the board exams 2024 and update the status on the 'Pariksha Sangam' portal of the board.

The board has asked the students with special needs to request for any facilities and exemptions that they need from the schools through the web portal. The portal will be made available till January 24, 2024.

An official notification released by the board read, "Every year, CWSN students are approaching the Board just before the conduct of examination with the request to provide the facilities/exemptions as per Board's rules during the conduct of examinations. If the CWSN students desire to avail any facilities/exemptions permissible by CBSE during the examinations, the request for the same can be made by the concerned school through the web portal as it was done for last year."

The schools will log-in into the portal using their login ID and password wherein they will be shown the list of their CWSN students and the facilities permissible to each category of students as per their disability.

If the students wish to avail any of the facilities, the same is to be selected so that details would be made available in the admit card itself and centre superintendent will be instructed to make the necessary arrangement for the same, the notification added. The web link of the said facility has been made available in the 'Parkisha Sangam' portal.