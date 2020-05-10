3,000 CBSE Schools Open Today For Evaluation Of Board Answer Copies

CBSE exam for the remaining papers will be held from July 1 to July 15.

The Home Ministry has granted permission for opening of 3,000 CBSE affiliated schools as assessment centres across India to facilitate evaluation of answer sheets of CBSE Board exams. The assessment of the answer copies of CBSE class 10, 12 board exams begins today.

Union Minister for HRD Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' expressed his gratitude towards the Ministry of Home Affairs for giving the permission. "We are grateful to the Home Ministry for granting us permission to start evaluation process and send answer copies to the residence of teachers," Mr Pokhriyal said.

"As far as transportation of answer sheets to the residences of evaluators is concerned, there is no such restriction on the movement except in areas falling in the containment zone," the Home Ministry has said in an official letter addressed to Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD.

Special permission has been granted for the operation of the evaluation centres. The 16 regional offices of CBSE have been permitted to function without restrictions in Green and Orange zone and with limited restrictions in the Red zone.

The evaluation process is likely to be completed within 50 days, the Education Minister said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the exam for the remaining papers will be held from July 1 to July 15.

Click here for more Education News