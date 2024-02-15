CBSE 2024 Board Exams Live Updates: Exams For Minor Subjects Begin

CBSE has directed students to arrive at their examination centers by 10am.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2024 commenced today, starting with minor subjects. The annual theory exams began at 10.30am and will conclude at 12.30pm. Students were directed to bring their admit cards and school IDs to exam centers for entry.

For CBSE Class 10, exams began with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, and Sherpa subjects, concluding at 1.30pm. Class 12 exams started with Entrepreneurship and Kokborok papers, each lasting 3 hours, followed by Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers.

Here are the live updates on CBSE board exams 2024:

