How Stereotypes Dictate Stream Choice Among High School Students With the 10th results anticipation out of the way, the students are now plagued with the decision to select which stream to pursue for their +2 studies.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT How Stereotypes Dictate Stream Choice Among High School Students New Delhi: CBSE announced the



While many students decide early on what stream they would choose, many students find it difficult. Add to it the stereotypes attached with each stream and the case becomes more difficult for students.



A common perception in our country is that meritorious and intelligent students opt for science, average ones take up commerce and those with low scores in 10th opt for Arts.



'Gender' As A Factor In Course Choice For Higher Education



There's another stereotype associated with the Science stream. Every year more girls take up biology than boys and more boys opt for maths than biology. A very common perception, still having a string bearing on students' career choice is that medical profession is meant for girls and engineering for boys. The number of applicants in NEET and JEE Main is a clear indication of this trend.



This year, the number of girls who registered for



How Job Prospects Influence A Student's Choice?



Another factor which plays an important part is the job prospects after studying a particular subject. Thinking about job prospects as early as +2 education is not wrong, however, lack of information may lead to misinformed decisions.



Our education system puts a lot of emphasis on percentage and marks and the whole idea of education often gets lost in the process. The basic foundation of education is to acquire knowledge. The world is full of individuals who did not score high percentage in school/college or dropped out of college and yet were able to taste success in life. It was possible only because they did not equate knowledge with marks and never put a stop to learning.



So, when you select your stream of study remember that it's not all about marks but more about what you learn.



Click here for more



CBSE announced the 10th board result on May 29 . Several state boards have also already announced the 10th results. With the 10th results anticipation out of the way, the students are now plagued with the decision to select which stream to pursue for their +2 studies. The stream students choose will have certain bearing upon their higher education and career in later life.While many students decide early on what stream they would choose, many students find it difficult. Add to it the stereotypes attached with each stream and the case becomes more difficult for students.A common perception in our country is that meritorious and intelligent students opt for science, average ones take up commerce and those with low scores in 10th opt for Arts.There's another stereotype associated with the Science stream. Every year more girls take up biology than boys and more boys opt for maths than biology. A very common perception, still having a string bearing on students' career choice is that medical profession is meant for girls and engineering for boys. The number of applicants in NEET and JEE Main is a clear indication of this trend.This year, the number of girls who registered for NEET exam was 7,46,076 and number of boys was 5,80,648. In comparison, the number of girls who registered for JEE Main was 320077 and number of boys was 815005.Another factor which plays an important part is the job prospects after studying a particular subject. Thinking about job prospects as early as +2 education is not wrong, however, lack of information may lead to misinformed decisions.Our education system puts a lot of emphasis on percentage and marks and the whole idea of education often gets lost in the process. The basic foundation of education is to acquire knowledge. The world is full of individuals who did not score high percentage in school/college or dropped out of college and yet were able to taste success in life. It was possible only because they did not equate knowledge with marks and never put a stop to learning. So, when you select your stream of study remember that it's not all about marks but more about what you learn.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter