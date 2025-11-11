CAT 2025: Plan Your Way To Success With This Smart Study Approach

To get admission at India's top management institution, IIM, clearing the Common Admission Test (CAT) is essential. After scoring good marks in CAT, you will be a step away from fulfilling that dream. In 2025, the CAT exam will be held on November 30, 2025. With just three weeks away from India's most prestigious test, you need to learn smart to qualify. Since CAT is known for its tough competition, achieving a 99+ percentile requires a smart strategy, focus and disciplined study.

Here's a preparation plan to help you boost your performance and aim for the top percentile

Revise Basic Concepts

Start by revising the fundamental concepts of all three sections Quantitative Aptitude (QA), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI-LR).

Use short notes to make quick revisions easier.

Practice Previous Papers and Mock Tests

During the second week, focus heavily on previous years' CAT papers and mock tests.

Prioritise difficult questions first and develop the habit of solving them quickly and accurately. Use your short notes to review and understand concepts in less time.

Focus on Weak Areas

Plan your strategy and revision schedule. Set a time limit for each topic and take sectional tests to improve accuracy and speed.

Last week: Final Analysis and Relaxation

Keep yourself mentally relaxed and analyse your performance in the final week. If you want to practice, take a mock test daily and analyse your results after each test. Identify which questions you got right or wrong.